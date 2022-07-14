AP CM YS Jagan to do Aerial Survey of Flood-hit Regions

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of the Godavari region on Friday.

The Chief Minister has instructed the authorities to be vigilant of heavy floods while reviewing Irrigation and to take up necessary measures to keep people safe by arranging relief camps with required facilities. He directed the officials to keep an eye on the situation at Polavaram and Dhavaleswaram from time to time and alert the people of low lying areas.

The officials informed him that the flood water is likely to increase in the next 24 to 48 hours, which can go up to 23-24 lakh cusecs, as the water from all the reservoirs in the Godavari basin including Sriram Sagar in Telangana is being released.

