AP CM YS Jagan Distributes House Site Pattas To Beneficiaries In Srikalahasti

CHITTOOR: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday unveiled the pylon for the YSR Jagananna Colony besides distributing house site pattas under ‘Pedalandariki Illu' scheme at Urandur in Srikalahasti of Chittoor district and tore into the Opposition for creating hurdles to the project at some places.

Addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister stated that the government is handing over a plot worth of Rs 7 lakh free of cost to the beneficiaries, with a sole intention to create an asset for the poor families.

In Chittoor district alone, in the first phase, 1,78,840 houses will be constructed, while 2.50 lakh house pattas will be distributed. He said that about 30.75 lakh beneficiaries have been identified across the State, of which 28.30 lakh houses will be constructed under YSR Jagananna layouts in two phases and another 2.62 lakh are of TIDCO flats.

While such a welfare activity is going on, the Opposition is deriving vicious pleasure by stalling the project through litigation and even filed PILs on the eve of launch and deprived many people including those of Pulivendula of getting the benefit. God will teach them a fitting lesson, he said.

Reiterating that the State is not constructing just houses for the poor, but is constructing towns for the future fulfilling all necessary requirements, the Chief Minister said that the government has been taking effective measures in empowering women and supporting them at all times. In the past 18 months, Amma Vodi, Cheyuta, Vidya Deevena and Vasati Deevena have been rolled out by directly crediting the amount to mothers' bank accounts.

The State government had also made laws to provide 50 percent reservation for women in nominated posts, nominated works, trust boards and market advisory boards.

The Chief Minister said that he had witnessed the plight of the homeless poor during his 3648 km padayatra, where a majority were seen living either in a kacha house or in rented spaces by spending almost 35 percent of their earnings on rents. He said that all these living conditions of the poor had driven him to take up this massive project, and thus promised to provide 25 lakh houses. But today, we are offering more than the promised number and are providing 30,75,000 house sites for the poor. He also stated that the distribution of title deeds of the houses will be a continuous process and those who are eligible can still apply for houses and will be provided with a house site within 90 days.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that in the first phase 15.60 lakh houses will be constructed at a cost of Rs 28,000 Crore and the remaining 12.70 lakh houses will be taken up from next year. He assured to provide infrastructure including drinking water, drainage, electricity and set up parks, anganwadis, community halls, village clinics and RBKs depending on the layout area. Initially the government had decided to provide 224 sq.ft, later it was increased to 340 sq.ft. Although the State government wanted to handover registered pattas to the beneficiaries but due to the court cases, all the beneficiaries are being given D-form pattas, and once the legal cases are resolved, land deeds will be handed over, in the name of women beneficiaries.

The government acquired 68,361 acres of land worth Rs 23,535 crore, not just benefiting 30.75 lakh beneficiaries but covering 1.24 Crore population (with four members per house). Listing that three options were given to the beneficiaries for the construction of their houses, he said they can choose either one. In the first option, the entire building material and labour charges will be given by the government, where the beneficiary can construct the house as per their choice. In the second option, the beneficiary has to build on their own and has to procure building material and the money will be released in phases. The third option is that the government shall take up the entire responsibility of building the house just like the model house where each house will consist of one bedroom, living room, kitchen, toilet and verandah, with a total plinth area of 340 sq.ft. and will be provided with basic facilities like lights, fans, overhead tank and water connection. The government has also decided to plant 13 lakh saplings in all layouts for maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

Referring to the TIDCO housing, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government has been spending Rs 9500 Crore for completing 2.62 lakh TIDCO houses. In a campaign asking the beneficiaries of TIDCO houses to choose between Chandrababu Naidu’s and Jagan’s housing schemes, out of 1.43 lakh beneficiaries, only one person had opted for Chandrababu’s scheme, where the beneficiary has to pay an amount of Rs 3 lakh, with monthly instalments of Rs 3,000 for 20 years totalling the amount to Rs 7 lakh. But the remaining, who chose Jagan’s scheme, the government shall allocate the 300 sqft houses to the beneficiaries through the agreement of sale by paying just one rupee. Also, the remaining 365 and 430 Sq.ft, houses will be given at 50 percent subsidy for the poor. The entire TIDCO housing burdens the government about Rs 4287 Crore.

Castgating TDP for creating hurdles in the distribution of house sites and filing PILs even a day before the launch, the Chief Minister said that the opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu has been a sadist by stalling the event at some places by moving courts through PILs. Nearly 10 percent of the total distribution of about 3.74 lakh houses were stalled due to the court cases. In Amaravati, they stalled house site distribution citing demographic imbalance as the reason and got a stay from the High Court, in Visakhapatnam 1.50 lakh house patta distribution was stalled due to court cases, in Rajahmundry although the government purchased the lands, the TDP leaders approached Court stating it as Ava lands and brought stay. Even in Pulivendula also, they brought stay from the court even though the government has been distributing government lands belonging to APIIC.

Citing the 44th amendment of the Constitution of India in 1978, the Chief Minister said that the constitution has given a legal right for the property, but today it is sad to see the opposition stalling it when the government is trying to provide such legal right to the poor.

Deputy Chief Ministers Dharmana Krishnadas, Narayana Swami, Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Cherukuvada Ranganatha Raju, APIIC Chairperson RK Roja, MPs, MLAs and MLCs were present in the event.