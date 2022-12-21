Yadlapalli (Bapatla District): Celebrating his birthday amidst cheering school children, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ushered in the digital revolution by distributing free tabs to eighth-class students and announcing that digital classrooms will begin from the next academic year.

Addressing a mammoth public gathering at Sri Alapati Venkataramaiah Zilla Parishad High School here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that around Rs 686 crore was spent to distribute 5,18,740 tabs loaded with Byju's content free of cost to 4.59 lakh students besides teachers, which can be used even in offline mode.

The cost of each tab with content would Rs 32,000. The state government's intention is to facilitate digital mode education to enable students to easy learning in classrooms and at home as well.

The distribution of tabs will continue for one week across the State and it will be a yearly event, he said.

Highlighting the salient features of the tab, he said that besides Telugu, English, and Hindi, the curriculum will be in eight languages designed based on the CBSE syllabus to prepare students to perform well at national-level competitive exams. A secure mobile device management software has been installed in the tab to secure data and also able to track the student activities, he said, adding that it would deny access to any undesirable material.

The tabs will come with a three-year warranty and can be repaired or replaced if given in the concerned village/ward secretariat.

They either get it repaired or provide an alternative within one week, he said. Tabs will be distributed to eighth-class students every year to make subjects easily comprehensible towards providing better education.

Steps are also being taken by the government to introduce teaching through Interactive Flat Panels (Digital Display Boards) by June, 2023 in 30,032 classrooms of 6th and above in 15,634 schools where Nadu-Nedu phase-I works have been completed. Besides, that smart TVs will also be set up in foundation and foundation plus schools, the Chief Minister said.

Recalling the struggles of the parents who could not afford to educate their children which came across during his padayatra, he said that education is the only way to change the minds and fate of the students. Keeping this in mind, the government has brought in revolutionary changes in the education sector to improve the future of children. Expressing his concern over the bigoted ideology of a section of people that poor students should not get English medium and digital education, he said that gaps in society should be removed and there should be equality in education provided to students.

Children's mindsets will only change with a good education system. The aim is to make future generations better and every family can develop only if there is equality in education, he opined. Informing the expenditure spent for the education sector in the last three and half years, he said that a total of Rs 54,910 crore was spent by the government on reforms in the education sector.

The breakup being:

Under Amma Vodi- Rs 19,617.53 crore disbursed to 44,48,865 beneficiaries followed by Jagananna Vidya Deevena- Rs 9,051.57 crore to 24,74,544 beneficiaries, YSR Sampoorna Poshana -Rs 4,895.45 crore to 34,19,875 beneficiaries, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena- Rs 3,349.57 crore to 18,77,863 beneficiaries. Jagananna Goru Mudda-Rs 3,239.43 crore to 43,26,782 beneficiaries, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka - Rs 2,368.33 crore to 47,32,065 beneficiaries and Rs 16,450 crore will be spent for total revamp of 56,572 educational institutions in three phases, he said.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, Rajya Sabha MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, and other public representatives were also present.

