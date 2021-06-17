AP CM YS Jagan Discusses Welfare Schemes, Grievances During Spandana

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has discussed with district collectors and SPs a wide range of issues including e-cropping, Housing, Spandana grievances, and other welfare schemes, during the Spandana video conference, held here on Wednesday.

Discussing with the officials, the Chief Minister emphasised e-cropping booking and said that Collectors, Joint Collectors should monitor at least 10 percent of the e-cropping, where failing to do e-cropping can be considered as a failure of officials. He said that farmers must be given a receipt along with digital acknowledgment listing out all e-crop details, as input subsidy and crop insurance will be provided based on these details. He stated that farmers should not be facing hassles because of the officials' mistakes, and must be cautious during the registration. In case of any doubts, farmers should have the right to question the authorities, thus providing a physical receipt along with digital acknowledgment. He said that Collectors should focus on registering every acre, every crop with e-cropping, even though they are disputed lands. In the case of horticulture, e-cropping should be done irrespective of the season.

The Chief Minister said that quality seeds should be provided to farmers through RBKs and directed the authorities to keep a check on black marketing and spurious seeds by conducting regular inspections. He said to provide premium seeds like chili and cotton at RBK and monitor stock points of seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides. He said that even during the curfew, agricultural and allied activities must be taken up.

The Chief Minister said that custom hiring centers and hubs must be set up as they could transform the agriculture sector in the coming days, by providing machinery services at affordable prices to local farmers. Committees at the district level should be set up by the farmers themselves, where they can decide on the machinery they could rent including the price fixation. The Chief Minister said that in the first phase, 3000 custom hiring centres will be launched in the RBKs on July 8, followed by the second phase in October and the third phase in January.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to bring banking services to the RBK level and told the Collectors to discuss with the banks.

The Chief Minister said it has been decided to construct 9,899 buildings for BMCUs, of which 352 have not yet been given administrative clearances. Nearly 38 percent of building construction has not yet begun and directed the officials to give those permissions right away and start the construction of those buildings. Similarly, we have set a target of constructing 2,633 buildings in the first phase for AMCUs, but only 1,946 of them are under construction although 2,583 building permits were approved.

The Chief Minister said it has been decided to construct 9,899 buildings for BMCUs, as these also provide reassurance to every dairy farmer on the quality of the milk they are supplying, how many liters, and how much money they get can be found on the spot by slip. This will prevent any fraud. Also, he told the officials to focus on NREGS works, as they are very important especially in Covid-19 situation.

He instructed the officials to constitute teams to monitor and review the construction process of various buildings and observe fort-night celebrations from June 17- July 2. In regard to the secondary food processing units, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to complete the land identification process in each constituency by the end of this month. He said that the government is bringing digital libraries in every village panchayat and by December, the fiber grid services will be taken to 2824 villages. He said that there is a need to identify lands and focus on building libraries, where NRGS tasks should be outsourced to JC Development.

Officials were told to focus on the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu-Hakku programme, where almost 3,70,201 families did not receive house sites due to pending cases in the courts. Since the High Court vacation has also ended, Collectors and Joint Collectors have to concentrate on these cases and resolve them at the earliest. Similarly, focus should be laid on providing house site within 90 days of applying for the eligible beneficiaries. The officials informed that 1.72 lakh new beneficiaries have been identified, where 38,000 of them are receiving house sites in the current layouts, 9794 would receive in new layouts and 11,741 applications are yet to be resolved.

In regard to housing, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete the construction of 15.6 lakh houses in the first phase with 4,120 colonies provided with drinking water and electricity. He said that regular reviews have to be conducted with local public representatives on housing issues to resolve the problems at the field level.

The curfew will last until June 20 and even after that the curfew shall continue with some relaxations, said the Chief Minister. In regard to the implementation of schemes in June and July, the Cheyutha scheme will be provided on June 22, YSR Bima on July 1, followed by Vidhya Deevena and Kapu Nestam in the month of July.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana, DGP Goutam Sawang, Chief Commissioner Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad, Special CS for Housing Ajay Jain, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Covid command control chairman Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary Anuradha and other officials were present