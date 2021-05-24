AP CM YS Jagan Discusses Cyclone Yaas Preparation With Amit Shah

AMARAVATI/NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a video conference with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha West Bengal and the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to review the states preparedness ahead of the upcoming Cyclone Yaas.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in this virtual meeting from the CM Camp Office here. The measures to be taken in view of Cyclone Yaas‌ affecting the respective states were discussed.

CM YS Jagan said there was a possibility of a slight impact on Northern AP and the coastal areas, considering the cyclones movements on the state. He also explained that the government machinery was vigilant and was moving forward while assessing the situation. The evacuation process of people in vulnerable areas has commenced in Srikakulam district, bordering Odisha. Helplines have been set up in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Yaas.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, CS Aditya Nath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, Principal Secretary Health, Anil K Singhal, Chief Secretary Transport, MT Krishna Babu, V Usha Rani, Principal Secretary of Disaster Management Dept, Spl. Commissioner (Disaster Management Authority), K Kanna Babu and other senior officials were present at the teleconference.

The governments of Bengal and Odisha are on high alert for the very severe cyclonic storm Yaas heading their way from the Bay of Bengal and likely to make landfall late on Wednesday, May 26.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that the cyclone is likely to make landfall on May 26 evening between Paradip in Odisha and Sagar islands in West Bengal after intensifying into a very severe cyclonic storm' with wind speed ranging from 155kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph. Yaas is expected to be about as intense as Cyclone Tauktae which hit the coasts of West Bengal, Mumbai last week. National Disaster Response Force or NDRF, the military and the Coast Guard have been pressed into service.

