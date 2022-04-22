AP CM YS Jagan Disburses Rs 1,261 Crore Under YSR Sunna Vaddi

PRAKASAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday disbursed the third tranche of the YSR Sunna Vaddu scheme in an event held at Ongole in Prakasam district. By the press of a button, the Chief Minister transferred Rs 1,261 crore interest amount into the accounts of the 1,02,16,410 women members belonging to 9.76 lakh eligible DWCRA and Self Help Groups.

Along with the amount of Rs 1,261 Crore released today, the total amount of money released under the zero-interest scheme in all three tranches by the AP Government was pegged at Rs 3,615 Crore.

Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayati Raj, Rural Development) Budi Muthyalanayudu, Municipal and Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, former Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, several MPs, MLCs, MLAs, and other public representatives were present at the event held at PVR Municipal School.

The YSR Sunna Vaddi ( Zero Interest) scheme was launched by the Chief Minister with the objective to provide a free credit loan to all of the self-help groups in the state. The main motive of the scheme is to empower the elderly women (40-60 years) of the state and give them financial freedom.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation To Vijayawada Hospital Rape Victim