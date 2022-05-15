WEST GODAVARI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will disburse the Rythu Bharosa amount into the farmers' account at an event held at Ganapavaram in West Godavari district on Monday.

Ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh, SP Rahul Dev Sharma, CM Programs Coordinator, and MLC Talashila Raghuram, and Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarup inspected the arrangements being made at the venue. Former Minister Sriranganadha Raju, and Unguturu YSRCP MLA Puppala Srinivasa Rao (Vasubabu) were also present.

The Chief Minister will address the public at Chintalapati Vara Prasada Murthy Raju Government Degree College grounds in the morning on Monday.

Speaking to Sakshi from the venue on Sunday, District In-charge Minister Pinipe Viswarup said that the people of the district were happy that the Chief Minister was visiting Ganapavaram for the first time after the reorganization of the districts. He said that all arrangements were being made for the CM's visit where around 30,000 people are going to attend.

The Minister said that an amount of Rs 3,758 crore would be credited into the accounts of 50,10,000 farmers' under the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme.

The investment assistance given to farmers was meant for farmers to not take loans with high interest and such a scheme was never seen anywhere in the country, he stated. The welfare schemes were not halted during the COVID pandemic and the entire country was looking up to CM YS Jagan’s welfare-centric government.

It is known that Chief Minister MK Stalin is planning to implement the Village/Ward Secretariat system in Tamil Nadu. Through the secretariat system more than one lakh forty thousand youth were given employment in Andhra Pradesh, he exhorted.

