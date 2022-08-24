AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would be visiting Pedana in Krishna district on August 25 (Thursday) to disburse the fourth installment of the YSR Nethanna Nestham to the beneficiaries and address a public meeting.

This would be the Chief Minister’s visit to the district for the first time after the reorganization of districts. He would also address the public in Pedana.

As per the AP CMO release, the Chief Minister will leave Tadepalli at 10 am and reach Pedana at 10.40 am. He will participate in an open meeting organized at Pedana Bantumilli Road from 10.50 am to 12.30 pm and meet with the beneficiaries, followed by a speech.

He will then disburse the YSR Nethanna Nestham amount to the beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer method. As per reports, there are around 3,161 beneficiaries in Pedana constituency, who all will be invited to the programme. He will also inaugurate a Gramadarshini program.

