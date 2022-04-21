AMARAVATI/ONGOLE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the third tranche of the YSR Sinna Vaddi (Zero Interest) scheme on Friday at Ongole in Prakasam district.

As per the release issued by the Chief Minister's Additional PS K Nageswara Reddy, YS Jagan will leave for Ongole by helicopter at 9.40 am and land at 10.10 am at the ABM grounds near the Ongole city railway station. He will interact with the local leaders and officials at the ABM grounds till 10.25 am. The Chief Minister will reach the meeting venue at PVR Municipal Boys High School at 10.40 am and inspect the stalls set up by the DWACRA group members on the premises. He will light the lamp and pay floral tributes to the statue of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Principal Secretary of State for Rural Development Departments will explain the YSR Sunna Vaddi program and development programs in the district. Beneficiaries belonging to DWACRA groups will also speak and share their experiences. The Chief Minister will address the gathering there. After 12.15 pm, he will launch the third installment YSR Zero Interest scheme in a virtual mode. The YSR Sunna Vaddi amount for the fiscal year 2021–22 will be credited directly to the bank accounts of DWACRA groups through the Direct Benefit Transfer. A.Md Imtiaz, Chief Executive Officer -SERP will present the vote of thanks.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will later visit the residence of Kandi Ravi Shankar, the owner of Ravi Priya Mall on Bandar Road in Kothapatnam Bus Stand Center at 12.30 pm to attend a post-wedding function. He will return to his residence in Tadepalli at 1.05 pm.

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved the continuation of the YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme for the third year in a row. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would transfer Rs 1,259 crore into the accounts of the members of the DWCRA groups benefiting 98 lakh women. The government had negotiated with the bankers and brought down the interest rate from 12-13% to 8-9%. The number of women in the DWCRA groups rose from 81.52 lakh to 98 lakh due to the steps taken by the government as stated by the earlier I and PR Minister Perni Venkataramaiah in the first week of April.

