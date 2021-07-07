AP CM YS Jagan Directs Officials To Complete Nadu-Nedu Phase I Works By August 15

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the officials to complete the pending works of Nadu-Nedu before August. He further added that the teachers should be given training on workbooks from July 15th to August 15th.

The CM directed the officials to prepare a budget of Rs 16,000 crore for the works under Nadu Nedu program. Today, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review on Jagan Anna Vidya Kanuka at his camp office. The meeting was attended by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and other officials.

CM YS Jagan also reviewed the steps to be taken to implement the new education policy in the state. He said that quality education should be provided to the students and teachers should be highly skilled. He further added that the number of teachers should match with the number of students. The state government is implementing a new education policy so that quality education will be provided to the students. He asserted that no school should be closed. He said that the officials should complete the Nadu Nedu works in a specified time frame.

YS Jagan also said that all the teachers should be vaccinated by August 15th as the schools are going to open after August 15th. He said that the Nadu Nadu second phase works should also start from August.