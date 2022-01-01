AP CM YS Jagan Delivers Another Manifesto Promise

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that they have been implementing all the promises that have been made during the time of elections. He said that they are implementing another promise from the election manifesto. He also further added that he first signed on pension scheme immediately after coming into power.

AP CM YS Jagan will launch the revised pension scheme at Prathipadu town of Guntur district on January 1, 2022. Now, the pension for the old age people has been increased from Rs. 2,250 to Rs. 2,500.

AP Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that a total of 36 lakh people have been given pensions by the last government. He also added that only members of the Janmabhumi Committee were eligible for getting a pension during the reign of the previous government. Ramachandra Reddy asserted that the number of pensioners has been increased after YSRCP came into power. Pensions are given to the people irrespective of caste and creed. He said that a total of 62 lakh people are given pensions across the state and now 1.41 lakh have been added to the list.