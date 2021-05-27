AP CM YS Jagan Deliberates on Important Issues During Spandana

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has discussed with district collectors and SPs a wide range of issues including MGNREGA Works, YSR Urban Clinics, Housing, Spandana grievances, and preparation for Kharif, during the Spandana video conference, held here on Wednesday.

MGNREGS works

The Chief Minister said that NREGS works are very important especially in Covid-19 situation, where 20 crore workdays were allotted to Andhra Pradesh and a target is set to complete 16 crore workdays by end of next month. To achieve the target, every district must complete one crore workdays, he said and added that only 7.41 crore workdays are completed till now and directed the officials to complete one crore workdays by end of June.

Construction of Village Secretariats, RBKs, YSR Health Clinics

Although the target is set to build all the village secretariats by 30th of next month, only 10,929 secretariat buildings are completed, he said and directed Collectors to pay special attention to them. Commemorating the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy on July 8, the State government targeted to complete construction of all RBKs across the State. However, works are still in pending state, where of the total 10,408 RBK buildings, only about half are nearing completion. Similarly, the construction of 8,585 village health clinics are underway and collectors should focus on completing them, he said.

AMC, BMCU

The Chief Minister said it has been decided to construct 9,899 buildings for BMCUs, of which 352 have not yet been given administrative clearances. Nearly 38 per cent of building construction has not yet begun and directed the officials to give those permissions right away and start the construction of those buildings. Similarly, we have set a target of constructing 2,633 buildings in the first phase for AMCUs, but only 1,946 of them are under construction although 2,583 building permits were approved.

Anganwadi Centers

The Chief Minister said Anganwadi centers are being converted into YSR Pre Primary Schools and land needs to be identified at 1230 locations in urban areas and at 375 locations in rural areas for the construction of these buildings. He said the state government is constructing 8,634 new buildings and revamping 3,341 existing buildings in the first phase of Nadu Nedu and yet 3,928 unfinished Anganwadi Centers to be completed. He directed the collectors to sanction technical and administrative approvals and they should be completed soon, by coordinating with Panchayat Raj department officials.

YSR Urban Clinics

He said a total of 541 urban clinics are required in the state, of which 195 buildings are to be developed, 205 are being revamped and 346 new buildings are yet to be constructed. Although a total of 375 received construction permits, only 196 buildings were started. He told the officials to complete all the work tenders and ensure work starts as soon as possible.

New Medical Colleges

The Chief Minister said that the government proposed to set up 16 new teaching hospitals in the state, where land has been already allocated to Pulivendula and Paderu hospitals. So we are going to unveil the plaques for the remaining 14 teaching hospitals on May 30, he said.

House plots in 90 days

The State government has distributed a total of 28,81,962 house plots to the beneficiaries, while the issue of 3,77,122 housing plots with court cases is yet to be resolved. The Chief Minister directed the authorities to focus on giving immediate house allocation deeds to those who have already been identified from the new applications, where 17,945 will be housed in existing layouts and another 2,964 in new layouts. He said the government has allotted 15.60 lakh houses in the first phase of Navaratnalu- Pedalandariki Illu programme of which 15.10 lakh houses are in rural areas and grant documents have already been issued for 14.89 lakh houses in the first phase.

Further, the Chief Minister directed the officials to start the construction of houses on June 1, without any delay, as the construction of those houses will not only create economic activity (boost up) but also employment opportunities, which will boost the economy. He said to complete geotagging, setting up boundary stones between houses and levelling along with the preparatory works like Mapping, Geo-tagging, registration of beneficiaries, updation in websites by the next review. He said water connection facilities need to be set up in 8,798 layouts and directed the collectors to coordinate with discoms and rural water supply departments and complete the works by May 31. He said the construction of model houses in the layouts should get completed at the earliest, as only 5148 layouts have got model houses. He said to focus on developing infrastructure facilities such as CC roads, underground drainage system, power cables, water supply system, and complete the comprehensive project reports by June 20.

TIDCO

Of the 2,62,216 TIDCO houses that are under construction in the state, sale agreements have been distributed to 2,14,450 beneficiaries, and further 47,766 houses are yet to have sale agreement documents. Collectors should take the initiative and resolve all of them as soon as possible, said the Chief Minister.

Housing for Middle Class

In the first phase, the government proposed to provide 3 lakh housing units to middle-class people in urban areas by Ugadi next year (April 2), with dispute-free plot registration‌. The project requires 17,000 acres of land, which has to be obtained by the acquisition of public and private lands. The housing units will be given in three categories 133.33 yards, 146.66 yards and 194.44 yards, with all infrastructure.

Kharif preparedness

The Chief Minister said that Khariff is going to start and quality seeds should be provided to farmers. He said to check stock points of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides. He said to give 8.08 lakh quintals of seeds to farmers with subsidy this season, where about 1.35 lakh quintals of groundnut seeds have been distributed so far and shall be completed by June 17.

He said to focus on conducting irrigation advisory board meetings coordinating with district in-charge ministers and public representatives. Of the 10,498 RBKs so far, only 8,650 have conducted meetings with those committees, he said and directed the officials to ensure all these committees work actively. He said agriculture advisory boards should be set up at the district, Mandal and village level. These committees play a key role in crop planning and provide information on alternative crops to farmers. He said district-level bankers meetings should be conducted to ensure crops loans are sanctioned smoothly. The target is to lend a total of Rs 1,44,927 crore this year, including crop loans and other loans for Kharif and Rabi.

Schemes for May, June

Amul milk collection will start on May 31 in West Godavari district, Jagananna Thodu (interest-free loan for small traders) on June 8, YSR Vahana Mitra on June 15 and YSR Cheyutha (Assistance for women above 45 years) on June 22.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, DGP Goutam Sawang, Chief Commissioner Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Covid command control chairman Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary Anuradha and other officials were present.