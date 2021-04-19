AP CM YS Jagan To Deliberate On Key Issues in High Level Meeting

The second wave of coronavirus is creating panic among the people. Andhra Pradesh is one of the states where coronavirus cases are growing rapidly. AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is constantly monitoring the situation and directing the officials to take necessary precautions to control the spread of coronavirus. On Monday, YS Jagan conducted a high-level meeting with the officials and discussed various issues.

In some states, the educational institutions have been closed and some of the exams cancelled whereas a few got postponed due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases. In Andhra Pradesh, some of the schools are open.

In the high-level meeting, YS Jagan is going to discuss conducting the 10th and Intermediate exams. He will also likely discuss the opening of markets, shops, bars, and restaurants.

Special focus will be laid on vaccination drive and COVID care centers. It is said that volunteers will be indulged in taking the health reports of people. YS Jagan would discuss whether it is good to have a night curfew in the state or not.