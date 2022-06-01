AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is slated to visit the National Capital on Thursday and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting with PM Modi is scheduled at 4: 30 PM in the evening where he is likely to discuss several issues related to the State, including the pending arrears for the Polavaram project, resolve the pending disputes between the states of Telangana and Andhra as part of the AP Reorganisation Act, among others.

The Chief Minister returned from Davos after successfully attending the World Economic Forum Summit 2022 on Tuesday.



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with State Ministers Buggana Rajendranath, G Amarnath and State officials returned from his 11-day trip after successfully attending the World Economic Forum's annual summit in Davos on Tuesday. The Chief Minister landed at Gannavaram Airport and was greeted by public representatives and higher officials at the airport.

Also Read: CM YS Jagan Returns To AP After Successful Davos Trip