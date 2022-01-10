AP CM YS Jagan Dedicates 144 Oxygen PSA Plants To The Nation

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, virtually inaugurated 144 Oxygen Generation (PSA) plants across Government Hospitals from the CM Camp office and dedicated them to the people.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated cryogenic oxygen containers, LMO tanks, oxygen pipelines, and other infrastructure, including 144 PSA plants with a capacity of 93,600 LPM, set up across the State of Andhra Pradesh at a cost of Rs 426 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan said, "We are dedicating 144 oxygen plants to the nation and offering a 30 percent subsidy on oxygen plants in private hospitals with 100 beds," he announced.

The Chief Minister said that oxygen facilities in every government hospital were provided. Each plant is said to produce one thousand liters of oxygen per minute. He also said that measures were being taken to combat COVID effectively. He stated that oxygen was transported through airplanes to the State during the second wave, but now we are self-sufficient and generating oxygen. Despite the COVID situation agriculture, education, and medical sectors were developed under these difficult circumstances.

Genome Sequencing Lab in Vijayawada: "We have purchased oxygen cryogenic ISO containers at a cost of Rs 20 crore. Oxygen pipelines will be provided to 24,419 beds across the State, 74 Liquid Medical Oxygen Tanks have been set up. Pediatric care units have been set up at 163 community health centers. Twenty state-of-the-art RTPCR virals (VRDL) labs have been set up in the state. A genome sequencing lab has been set up in Vijayawada,” he informed.

While talking about the vaccination drive in the State, he stated that 82 percent of those above 18 years of age were given the vaccine and over 80 percent of the population were given both doses of the COVID vaccine. "We are at the top of the list in the country with 82 percent vaccinations. We have also conducted door-to-door surveys 33 times across the State and our state Health department stands as an ideal example for the country in COVID Management," he stated proudly.

Deputy Chief Minister (Medical Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Medical Health Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, COVID Task Force Committee Chairman MT Krishna Babu, Medical Health Chief Secretary (COVID Management) M Ravichandra, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, 104 Call Center Incharge A Babu, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar, Health Special Secretary G YS Naveen Kumar, Arogyashree CEO V Vinay Chand, APMSIDC VC, and MD D Muralidhar Reddy, APIIC VC, APIIC Commissioner Dr. V Vinod Kumar, Director of Medical Health (Drugs) Ravi Shankar, and other senior officials were present.

