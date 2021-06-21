AP CM YS Jagan Credits Team Work For Vaccination Feat

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the staff and officials of various health departments for successfully conducting the mega vaccination drive vaccine in the state. YS Jagan said a record-breaking vaccination drive was possible only due to the team effort of all the staff involved in the drive combined with a strong mechanism.

In our ongoing fight against COVID-19, AP has set an example by administering 13,72,481 vaccine doses in a single day. Credit goes to the team effort by the Village/Ward Secretariats, Volunteers, ANMs, ASHA workers, PHC doctors, Mandal Officers, Joint Collectors & Collectors.1/2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 21, 2021

Andhra Pradesh set a record milestone by vaccinating more than 13,72,481 people in a single day in the Mega Vaccination Drive to inoculate people with COVID vaccines. The COVID vaccine was administered to people in a marathon of 15 hours.

With your efforts, we have proven to the entire country what we can do, if we are provided with sufficient number of vaccines. I take this opportunity to thank and congratulate every single 'Covid-19 WARRIOR' who has made this possible during these testing times. 2/2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 21, 2021

