BAPATLA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the first quarter installment of around Rs 694 crore under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme at a programme held in Bapatla on Thursday. The Chief Minister by a click of a button remitted the amount into the bank accounts of mothers of about 11.02 lakh students for the quarter of April – June 2022.

The state government changed the modalities of the fee reimbursement scheme by making it a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the mothers in order to enhance the parents' supervision and monitoring of the studies of their children. The state has been releasing the fee reimbursement dues under the scheme at the end of every quarter of the financial year. The State government has so far granted Rs 8,365 crore and cleared Rs 1,778 crore dues left by the previous TDP regime. This time the government stated that it would directly pay the amounts to the colleges if the parents failed to pay the fees reimbursed by the government.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the woman and students on account of Rakhi festival. “ Today is a good day and where we are doing good to around 11.02 lakh children by the grace of God. Fees related to them whether it is Rs.35 thousand, Rs.50 thousand, Rs.70 thousand, Rs.1 lakh, or more in total 100 percent fee reimbursement is going to be done once in every three months, for which we have started this programme from today. As part of the program, we are directly depositing Rs.694 crores into the accounts of my sisters,” the Chief Minister said.

