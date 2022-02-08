AP CM YS Jagan Credits Rs 285 Crore Under Jagananna Chedodu

Amaravati: For the second consecutive year in a row, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has disbursed Rs 285.35 crore into the accounts of 2,85,350 beneficiaries who include tailors, barbers, and dhobis having their own shops, each getting Rs 10,000 per annum.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the government is providing financial assistance to tailors, barbers, and dhobis who are in the self-employed sector through Jagananna Chedodu scheme benefiting over 2.85 lakh people. Asserting that the scheme is being delivered in a transparent manner without resorting to any corruption, he said that in the last two years Rs 583.78 crore was credited to all the eligible beneficiaries under this scheme.

Elaborating the details, he said that Rs 146.10 crore is being credited into the accounts of 1,46,103 tailors with shops followed by Rs 98.44 crore to 98,439 dhobis and Rs 40.81 crore to 40,808 barbers. The funds provided by the government can be utilized for purchasing tools, equipment and other essentials to boost their business.

Taking a dig at the previous government, the Chief Minister stated that the previous government had diluted the fee reimbursement scheme that benefits poor students from the backward class. He said that the current government had turned the BC’s from Backward Classes to Backbone Classes by empowering weaker sections socially, economically, and politically. Like no other State, Andhra Pradesh is the first to bring the BC Commission and has made laws in implementing 50 percent reservation for BC, SC, ST, and Minorities and women in all nominated posts and contracts. Standing by this, during the composition of the State cabinet, 60 percent of posts were given to BC, SC, ST, and minority leaders, and two BC leaders to Rajya Sabha.

BC Welfare Minister Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Tourism Minister Muthamsetti Srinivas, Chief Secretary Dr. Sameer Sharma, Village and Ward Secretariats Special CS Ajay Jain, Rajaka, Nai Brahmana and Tailor Corporations Chairmen and other dignitaries were present at the event.

