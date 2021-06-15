AMARAVATI: For the third year in a row and a month in advance, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday credited Rs 248.47 crore into the accounts of 2,48,468 beneficiaries under the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme by providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for eligible auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the amount of Rs 10,000 is for the recurring expenses like insurance and maintenance of the vehicle to procure a fitness certificate, which is being done as promised during his 3,648 km padayatra. After witnessing the difficulties of auto drivers, who hardly earn Rs 500 a day and have to pay a huge sum of Rs 10,000 towards insurance and other expenses required for getting a fitness certificate, the government has come up with this welfare initiative. Almost 84 percent of the beneficiaries are from SC, ST, BC, and Minorities, said the Chief Minister, adding that the scheme not only benefits the drivers but also passengers who can experience a safe journey.

So far, under YSR Vahana Mithra, Rs 759 crore has been credited directly into the accounts of beneficiaries and such a scheme is available only in Andhra Pradesh and nowhere in the country, he said. As many as 42,932 beneficiaries have newly applied for the scheme this year, where a total of 2,48,468 will be receiving the aid and those who are left out can still apply at village/ward secretariats and their applications would be considered if they are eligible.

As part of this scheme, financial assistance will be provided to drivers who have their own auto, taxi and maxi cabs. Out of the total 2,48,468 beneficiaries selected under the scheme, 59,692 are SCs, 1,38,372 are BCs, 9,910 are STs and 40,494 are OCs. A majority of the beneficiaries are from backward classes and weaker sections.

People can contact on 9154294326 or call 1902 to find out about the scheme or lodge a complaint. He said that the government also put a task force in the Transport section for smooth conduct.

Hitting back at the opposition leaders over the false propaganda, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Auto and Taxi drivers have been looted in the previous government with taxes and penalties. Going into the details, he said that Rs 7.39 crore had been collected towards compounded fees, tax, and penalties from the auto drivers between 2015-16. In 2016-17, Rs 9.68 crore, in 2017-18 Rs 10.19 crore, and in 2018-19 almost Rs 7.09 crore have been collected. Whereas in the current government, only Rs 68.44 lakhs have been collected through penalties and taxes in 2019-20 and in 2020-21 the amount decreased to just Rs 35 lakhs. He said that the TDP leaders have published a book of 94 mistakes while the government had fulfilled over 94 percent of the promises made in the last two years. The opposition had cited YSR Vahana Mitra as one of the 94 mistakes, but in reality, taxes and penalty fees have come down significantly in the current government. Further, the Chief Minister requested the auto drivers to follow traffic rules and not to drive under the influence of alcohol.

Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy, Ministers Perni Venkataramaiah, Ch Venu Gopala Krishna, Principal Secretary of Transport MT Krishna Babu, Commissioner of Transport PSR Anjaneyulu, and other officials were present at the event.

Also Read: AP Govt Offers Rs 5 lakh To SCs Who Lost Sole Breadwinners To Covid