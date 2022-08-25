PEDANA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy credited Rs 193.31 crore for the fourth consecutive year under YSR Nethanna Nestham into the bank accounts of 80,546 weaver families here on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister recalled the freedom movement, where Charka and Loom changed the dynamics of the country. He maintained that he had kept his promise made to weavers during his 3,648-km Padayatra by bringing the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme, which benefits weavers with their own loom in upgrading their skills through the financial assistance of Rs 24,000 each year.

The Chief Minister said that the government has spent Rs 776.13 crore on weaver families in the last three years under the Nethanna Nestham and asserted that the financial assistance is being provided in the most transparent way. Further, he said that his government is also providing weavers with an e-marketing facility through APCO and other e-commerce companies like Amazon, Myntra, Mirraw, Flipkart, and Paytm for improving the income of weavers. He stated that many of the weavers have upgraded their machinery with the financial assistance provided by the government and increased their revenues as well. He said that the average revenue of weavers was Rs 4680 per month during 2018-19, and at present, it went up to Rs 15,000 per month.

Speaking on Social Justice, he said the government was committed to the uplift of the BC communities in the State and termed them as backbone classes, instead of backward classes. Talking about reservation, he said that SC, ST, BC, and Minorities had been getting priority in all positions and added that 70 percent of his cabinet comprised SC, ST, BC, and Minorities. The Chief Minister recalled establishing BC Commission, and 56 BC Corporations and giving lion's share to weaker sections in his cabinet, Legislative Council, and including nominated posts. Drawing a comparison with the previous TDP rule, he said that his government had given key posts to women and those from BCs, unlike the former government which only gave posts to a single community.

Further, he asserted that his government is implementing every welfare scheme through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in a transparent manner unlike the previous TDP regime, which followed DPT– Dochuko, Panchuko, Tinuko (Rob, Share, Eat) strategy and asked the people whether they want DBT governance or Naidu’s DPT rule for their welfare.

Taking a dig at the Opposition TDP and a section of the media supporting it, the Chief Minister reiterated that they were all trying to mislead the people with malicious propaganda against the government. He said that he might not have the powerful media houses for him, but all he has is the support of people and God’s blessings.

Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tried his hand at operating the loom and interacted with the beneficiaries. He also announced development projects for Krishna District. After crediting Nethanna Nestham, the Chief Minister announced that the Andhra Pradesh High Court gave the green signal to the construction of Machilipatnam Port and stated that he will soon lay a foundation stone for starting the works.

Ministers Jogi Ramesh, Gudivada Amarnath, RK Roja, MLAs Perni Venkataramaiah, Kodali Venkateswara Rao, K Parthasarathy and other officials were present.

