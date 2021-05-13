AP CM YS Jagan Credits First Tranche of Rythu Bharosa

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday released the first tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan for the consecutive third year, by crediting Rs 3,928.88 crore into the accounts of 52.38 lakh farmers, where each eligible farmer would get Rs 7,500.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that the State government hasn’t held back any welfare scheme, despite going through Covid crisis and so was Rythu Bharosa. As promised during padayatra, the scheme was initiated to benefit the farmer fraternity across the State. He said so far, the State government had spent Rs 68,000 crore alone for farmers in the 23 months, whereas for Rythu Bharosa alone Rs 17,029 crore was spent. In all these 23 months, the government had directly credited Rs 89,000 crore into the accounts of beneficiaries under various schemes without any discrimination or corruption, with full transparency and accuracy.

Further, the Chief Minister said that Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country which is extending an input subsidy of Rs 13,500 to farmers, including the tenant farmers and peasant cultivating forest and assigned lands, under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. Although the government promised to provide Rs 12,500 under Rythu Bharosa for four years, seeing the hardships of the farmers, the government increased the amount to Rs 13,500 for a period of five years.

Going into the details, the Chief Minister said that the State government had spent Rs 1261 crore benefiting 67.50 lakh farmers under YSR Zero-Interest Crop Loans and also provided Rs 1968 crore to 15.67 lakh farmers as YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme. Also, Rs 1038 crore was given as Input Subsidy for those farmers who lost their crops in natural calamities. Besides these, the government had spent Rs 18,342 crore for procuring paddy and Rs 4761 crore towards purchasing other crops and support the farmers. In order to provide free nine-hour electricity to farmers during the daytime, Rs17,430 crore was spent. Additionally, the government had cleared Rs 960 crore paddy procurement arrears and Rs 384 crore seed procurement arrears left by the previous government.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Rs 2,000 crore will be credited into the accounts of 38 lakh farmers on May 25 under the YSR Free Crop Insurance. He said that the government kept every promise made during elections and strictly implemented the election manifesto.

Agriculture Minister Kursala Kannababu, MP Balashouri, Agriculture Special CS Poonam Malakondaiah, Agriculture Commissioner H Arun Kumar, Marketing Commissioner PS Pradyumna, Fisheries Commissioner Kannababu, Agriculture Adviser Ambati Krishnareddy and many other officials were present on the occasion.

