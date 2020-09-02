AMARAVATI: On the day of the 11th anniversary of late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, a kind gesture of his son and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has come in for praise from all quarters. A video of the chief minister’s convoy giving way to an ambulance that was shifting a road accident victim to a hospital for emergency treatment is making for a heart-warming sight for everyone.

The incident happened when YS Jagan returned to Gannavaram airport from Idupulapaya, where he paid obeisance to his late father Dr YSR on Wednesday. Just as his convoy headed to his camp office cum residence in Tadepalli from the Gannavaram airport, an ambulance with its sirens blaring caught its attention. Realising that someone was in dire need of urgent medical treatment, the chief minister has directed his security team to immediately give way and let the ambulance go past them.

As one can see in the video, all the vehicles in the chief minister’s convoy immediately swerved to their right and slowed down, thus providing enough road space for the ambulance to speed ahead. The ambulance can be seen waiting only for a few seconds and then picking up speed to go past YS Jagan’s convoy. As soon as the ambulance went past them, the CM’s security vehicles got back into their usual formation.

The ambulance was shifting one Chaparthi Sekhar who was grievously injured after the motorocycle he was riding was involved in a road accident near Usha Rama Engineering College. He had to be taken in the ambulance on the national highway for treatment at ESI Hospital. The ambulance caught up with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy between Gudavalli and Nidamanuru.

YS Jagan’s immediate response and gesture putting the passage of the ambulance above his own security protocol is winning all hearts, even on social media. There were many instances in the past where ambulances transporting pregnant women and accident victims being denied passage due to VIP movement. Several netizens are recalling such incidents where ambulances were stranded by the movement of VIP convoys and whole-heartedly appreciating YS Jagan’s gesture of caring more for the lesser mortals who are in distress.

And it’s a heartening coincidence that the incident happened on a day when Andhra Pradesh was remembering YS Jagan’s legendary father Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 11th death anniversary. Dr YSR was also known -- during his long, illustrious political career -- for his many gestures with human face, especially in coming to the rescue of people in trouble. “Like Father, Like Son,” is the refrain that is being used on social media to describe YS Jagan’s humanitarian gesture.