AP CM YS Jagan Greets PM Modi on Birthday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his birthday. He took to his Twitter and shared a tweet. Here is the tweet.

Warm birthday greetings and best wishes to Honourable PM Sri @narendramodi ji. May God bless him with good health and long life. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 17, 2022

Telangana CM KCR also conveyed birthday greetings to PM Modi on behalf of the Telangana government, its people, and himself. KCR wished PM good health and long life in the service of the nation.

Many leaders took to their social media handles and extended their birthday wishes to Narendra Modi.

