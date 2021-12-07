AP CM YS Jagan Contributes to The Welfare Of Armed Forces On Flag Day

Dec 07, 2021, 11:42 IST
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy contributed to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund on Tuesday.

AP Sainik Welfare Director Brigadier V Venkata Reddy, VSM (Retired) and other Military Welfare Department officials met the Chief Minister at the Camp Office.

Brigadier V. Venkata Reddy handed over a plague commemorating the Armed Forces Flag Day to YS Jagan. Chief Secretary Home Department- Kumar Vishwajit, V. Venkata Raja Rao- Assistant Director, Military Welfare Department, Bhaktavatsala Reddy- Placement Officer, Eashwara Rao-Superintendent were present on the occasion.

