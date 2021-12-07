AP CM YS Jagan Contributes to The Welfare Of Armed Forces On Flag Day
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy contributed to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund on Tuesday.
AP Sainik Welfare Director Brigadier V Venkata Reddy, VSM (Retired) and other Military Welfare Department officials met the Chief Minister at the Camp Office.
Brigadier V. Venkata Reddy handed over a plague commemorating the Armed Forces Flag Day to YS Jagan. Chief Secretary Home Department- Kumar Vishwajit, V. Venkata Raja Rao- Assistant Director, Military Welfare Department, Bhaktavatsala Reddy- Placement Officer, Eashwara Rao-Superintendent were present on the occasion.
✓అమరావతి :సాయుధ దళాల పతాక దినోత్సవ నిధికి సీఎం వైఎస్ జగన్ విరాళం
✓ముఖ్యమంత్రి క్యాంప్ కార్యాలయంలో సీఎం వైఎస్ జగన్ను మర్యాదపూర్వకంగా కలిసిన ఏపీ సైనిక్ వెల్ఫేర్ డైరెక్టర్ బ్రిగేడియర్ వి.వెంకటరెడ్డి, విఎస్ఎమ్ (రిటైర్డ్), సైనిక సంక్షేమ శాఖ ఉన్నతాధికారులు. @ysjagan pic.twitter.com/q3sOKjSEyz
— DD News Andhra (అధికారిక ఖాతా) (@DDNewsAndhra) December 7, 2021
