AP CM YS Jagan Consoles Perni Nani

Machilipatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called on the Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), whose mother passed away on November 19, and consoled the family members.

The Chief Minister paid homage to the potrait of Nageshwaramma, mother of the Minister at their residence here on Saturday.

Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MP Balashowri, MLAs Meka Venkata Pratap Apparao, Simhadri Ramesh,Jogi Ramesh and other leaders were present on the occasion.