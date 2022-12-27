AP CM YS Jagan Consoles Adimulapu Suresh 

Yerragondapalem (Prakasam District): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his condolences to Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Adimulapu Suresh on the sudden demise of his mother Teresamma.

The Chief Minister reached the residence of Suresh here on Tuesday and paid floral tributes to the portrait of Teresamma. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Suresh and the family members.

She breathed her last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday.

