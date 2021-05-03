AP CM YS Jagan Congratulates YSCRP's Candidate Dr M Gurumoorthy After Tirupati LS Bypoll Victory

The voters in Tirupati once again gave their verdict by backing the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The YSRCP candidate, Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy won the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll with a thumping majority after the counting procedure was completed on Sunday.

He tasted success defeating TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi, a former Union Minister, by a record margin of 2,71,592 votes.

Dr Gurumoorthy secured 6,26,108 votes including 1,533 postal votes, out of the total 11,04,827 polled on April 17, while TDP's Panabaka Lakshmi got 3,54,516 votes. The difference in votes between them was 24.57 per cent. The BJP nominee backed by the Jana Sena Party was nowhere in the reckoning, where K Ratna Prabha a retired IAS officer from the Karnataka cadre managed to get only 57,080 votes.

Gurumoorthy thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the people of Tirupati LC constituency for giving him a chance to serve them.

He further stated that he would give his best for the development of the constituency during his tenure as the MP.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted that, "After 23 months of governance, bypoll has been conducted to Tirupati and people gave a solid verdict. This success belongs to people. Congratulations to my brother Gurumoorthy."

In another tweet, he said that Gurumoorthy won by 2.71 lakh majority and it further increased the responsibility of the government. He wrote that this victory was made possible by the grace of God and people's blessing.

Here are the tweets made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

23 నెలల పాలన తరవాత తిరుపతి పార్లమెంటుకు జరిగిన ఉప ఎన్నికల్లో ప్రజలు మన ప్రభుత్వాన్ని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా ఆశీర్వదించారు. ఈ ఘన విజయం ప్రజలందరిదీ. నా సోదరుడు గురుమూర్తికి అభినందనలు. తిరుపతి పార్లమెంటు ఓటర్లు 2019 ఎన్నికల్లో 2.28 లక్షల మెజారిటీతో దీవిస్తే... 1/2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 2, 2021

మనందరి ప్రభుత్వం చేసిన మంచిని మనసారా దీవించి... నన్ను, మన ప్రభుత్వాన్నీ ప్రోత్సహిస్తూ... ఈ రోజు 2.71 లక్షల మెజారిటీ ఇవ్వటం ద్వారా చూపించిన అభిమానం, గౌరవం ఎంతో గొప్పది. ఇది నా బాధ్యతను మరింతగా పెంచుతుంది. దేవుని దయ, మీ అందరి చల్లని దీవెనలతోనే ఈ విజయం సాధ్యమయింది. 2/2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 2, 2021

The by-poll for the Tirupati constituency was conducted on April 17 following the death of sitting YSRCP MP Balli Durgaprasad Rao who passed away due to COVID-19 in September 2020.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving hard for the development of the state. He implemented various welfare schemes and people always supported the policies of the YSRCP government. The massive victory is stated to be a benchmark of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's governance which paved way for the Party's success.