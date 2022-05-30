AP CM YS Jagan Congratulates Telugu UPSC 2022 Rankers

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated Yashwant Kumar Reddy who secured 15th rank in Civil Services exam along with others who hail from Telugu states.

He also congratulated P Sahithya (24th rank), Sruthi Rajyalakshmi (25th), Ravi Kumar (38) along with K Kiranmayi, Panigrahi Kartik, G Sudhir Kumar Reddy, Shailaja, Sivanandam and A Naresh who scored ranks among the 685 successful candidates.

Today, May 30, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the final results for the UPSC Civil Services test 2021. In today's final results, Shruti Sharma was ranked first all over India. This year's top three spots were all secured by female candidates. Shruti is a graduate of St Stephens College and Jawaharlal Nehru University, and she has been studying at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy for the UPSC Civil Services exam.

Top 10 UPSC 2022 rankers

1 Shruti Sharma

2 Ankita Agarwal

3 Gamini Singla

4 Aishwarya Verma

5 Utkarsh Dwivedi

6 Yaksh Chaudhary

7 Samyak S Jain

8 Ishita Rathi

9 Preetam Kumar

10 Harkeerat Singh Randhawa

