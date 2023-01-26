AP CM YS Jagan Congratulates Telugu Personalities Who Won Padma Awards

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated all the eminent Telugu personalities who won the Padma Bhushan and Padma Sri Awards 2023 for the excellence in their chosen fields and said the recognition accorded to them is a matter of great pride.

Seven persons from Andhra Pradesh and five persons from Telangana state have been selected for the prestigious Padma awards this year.

From Telangana, spiritual leader Chinna Jeeyar Swami and Kamlesh D Patel aka Daaji are selected for the Padma Bhushan while Modadugu Vijay Gupta (Science & Engineering), Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti (Medicine) and B Ramakrishna Reddy (Literature & Education) are being awarded Padma Shri.

These include spiritual leader Chinna Jeeyar Swami and Kamlesh D Patel, popular as Daaji, for the Padma Bhushan. Both of them are being awarded in the Spiritualism category.

In Andhra Pradesh, MM Keeravaani (Art), Kota Satchidananda Sastry (Art), CV Raju (Art), Abbareddy Nageswara Rao (Science & Engineering), Ganesh Nagappa Krishnarajanagara (Science & Engineering), Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar (Social Work) and Prakash Chandra Sood (Literature and Education) are among the Padma Shri awardees.

