AP CM YS Jagan Congratulates PV Sindhu for Clinching Gold at CWG 2022

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated the ace shuttler PV Sindhu on winning gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday. She defeated Michelle Li (Canada) in straight sets in the women's finals. The Chief Minister also conveyed his congratulations to Kidambi Srikanth on bagging bronze in the men's category.

Describing their performance as an inspiration to youngsters, the Chief Minister YS Jagan also congratulated the Indian contingent for putting India in a place of pride in medals tally.

