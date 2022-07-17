AP CM YS Jagan Congratulates PV Sindhu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated ace Shuttler PV Sindhu on winning her maiden Singapore Open 2022 title defeating Wang Zhi Yi (China) in a thriller to register her third Badminton title of the year after bagging Korean and Swiss titles.

Affirming that the state and the nation are proud of the sterling victory, the Chief Minister wished her to continue the winning streak in future. Here is the tweet made by AP CM YS Jagan.

Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for clinching the Women's Single title at #SingaporeOpen, her maiden title in Singapore Open and third title this year after registering wins in Korea Open and Swiss Open.

A proud day for 🇮🇳 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 17, 2022

Sindhu became the second Indian women's shuttler -and third Indian overall - to win the Singapore Open title. Saina Nehwal (2010) and B Sai Praneeth (2017) have won the title in women's and men's singles events respectively.

