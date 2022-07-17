AP CM YS Jagan Congratulates PV Sindhu

Jul 17, 2022, 13:14 IST
- Sakshi Post

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated ace Shuttler PV Sindhu on winning her maiden Singapore Open 2022 title defeating Wang Zhi Yi (China) in a thriller to register her third Badminton title of the year after bagging Korean and Swiss titles.

Affirming that the state and the nation are proud of the sterling victory, the Chief Minister wished her to continue the winning streak in future. Here is the tweet made by AP CM YS Jagan.

Sindhu became the second Indian women's shuttler -and third Indian overall - to win the Singapore Open title. Saina Nehwal (2010) and B Sai Praneeth (2017) have won the title in women's and men's singles events respectively.

Also Read: PV Sindhu Beats Wang Zhi Yi, Wins Singapore Open 2022 Title


Read More:

Tags: 
Andhra Pradesh
pv sindhu
Advertisement
Back to Top