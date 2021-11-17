AP CM YS Jagan Congratulates Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy On Kuppam Win

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy for the party's win in Kuppam. The ruling party won 14 of the total 25 wards in Kuppam municipality. YSRCP is creating history in the TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu's bastion.

Nellore Corporation:

YSRCP won 20 divisions in Nellore Corporation and is leading in 24 divisions. The election was unanimous for 8 divisions. According to the latest reports, YSRCP won in 15,14,19,27,28,33,36,44,41,46,35,29,53,4,34,26,9,18,23,39 divisions.