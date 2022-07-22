AP CM YS Jagan Congratulates National Film Award Winners

Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated the winners of 68th National Film Award winners in Telugu section and extended his best wishes to the film makers, cast and crew.

The Telugu award winners are:

Best Music Direction: SS Thaman for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Choreography: Sandhya Raju for Natyam

Best Make-up: TV Rambabu for Natyam

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

