AP CM YS Jagan Congratulates Koneru Humpy For Silver Medal At Kazakhstan
Jan 29, 2023, 11:43 IST
AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Koneru Humpy on winning first ever silver medal for India in the FIDE World World Blitz Championship held at Almaty, Kazakhstan recently. He wished her to continue the winning streak in all future tournaments.
