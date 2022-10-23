AP CM YS Jagan Congratulates ISRO Team For Successful Launch Of LVM3-M2

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the ISRO team for the successful launch of LVM3-M2 which placed 36 broadband communication satellites of a UK-based customer into the intended orbits on Sunday morning. YS Jagan wished the ISRO scientists many more achievements in their future endeavours.

"LVM3 M2/OneWeb India-1 mission is completed successfully. All the 36 satellites have been placed into intended orbits," ISRO said in a tweet.

All the 36 satellites were injected into the orbits around 75 minutes after the rocket blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. ISRO successfully launched 36 satellites using its heaviest rocket at 12.07 am, on Sunday and got its place in the global market for launching commercial satellites.