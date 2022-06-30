AP CM YS Jagan Congratulates ISRO Scientists

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated ISRO scientists for the successful launch of PSLV- C 53. He wished the ISRO team success in all future endeavours.

The ISRO has launched three satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. The satellites - all are from Singapore - were launched on the PSLV-C53; PSLV stands for Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle.

ISRO earlier said this would be the second dedicated commercial mission of its commercial arm, the NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), and the 55th involving India's space workhorse - the PSLV.

