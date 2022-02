Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated ISRO scientists for the successful launch of PSLV C 52, carrying Earth Observation Satellite (EOS 4) and two co-passenger satellites into orbit.

The success has propelled Indian space capabilities on par with developed nations, the Chief Minister said and wished ISRO success in future endeavors.

Also Read:​ Chittoor TDP Leader Cheats Three Women In The Name of Marriage