AP CM YS Jagan Congratulates India's New VP Jagdeep Dhankar

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar for becoming the 14th vice-president of India. YS Jagan tweeted, "Congratulations and best wishes to Sri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji on being elected the 14th Vice President of India."

Congratulations and best wishes to Sri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji on being elected the 14th #VicePresident of India. @jdhankhar1 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 6, 2022

Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is the new Vice President of India now. He defeated Opposition candidate Margaret Alva by 346 votes.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, a Jat, was born in 1951 into a farmer's family in Kithana, a small village in Rajasthan. He started as a lawyer and has practised in the Supreme Court and the Rajasthan High Court. He was designated a senior advocate in 1990, a year after he entered active politics. He joined the Congress when PV Narasimha Rao became the prime minister. He was also a member of the Janata Dal (JD) from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu constituency between 1989 and 1991. He joined the BJP in 2003. He was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal in July 2019.