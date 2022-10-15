AP CM YS Jagan Congratulates Indian Women's Cricket Team for Lifting Asia Cup

Oct 15, 2022, 16:47 IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy On Saturday congratulated Indian Women's Cricket Team on winning Asia Cup by scoring a stupendous 8-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the finals held at Sylhet, Bangladesh.

The Chief Minister wished the Indian team, bagging the Asian title for the seventh time, to continue the winning streak in future events.

