AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Kamala Harris for her winning the US Elections 2020 to become the first woman Vice President in the history of United States.

Taking to Twitter he said,''Democrats or Republicans, politics apart, we are happy and proud to have in Kamala Harris someone of Indian origin as the Vice President of America. Congratulations and best wishes. May God bless you and guide you,'' he tweeted.

Check out his tweet here:

Democrats or Republicans, politics apart, we are happy and proud to have in @KamalaHarris someone of Indian origin as the Vice President of America.

Congratulations and best wishes. May God bless you and guide you. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 8, 2020

For Indian-Americans, the election of Kamala Harris as the next US vice president is truly a historic moment and a day they have been long waiting for. She will also be the first-ever Indian-origin, first-ever Black and first-ever African-American vice president of the US.

Biden, 77, and Harris, 56, would be sworn in as the president and vice president of the United States on January 20, 2021.

Biden defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to the American media.