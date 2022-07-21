AP CM YS Jagan Congratulates Droupadi Murmu 

Amaravati: Congratulating Smt. Droupadi ji Murmu on being elected to the post of President, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said her resolute victory reflects the social justice system of which YSRCP is an ardent follower.

Andhra Pradesh has been in the forefront of the empowerment of women and weaker sections and Ms Mirmu's rich experience in public life would embellish the highest office she is elected to," the Chief Minister said.

