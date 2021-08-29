AP CM Congratulates Bhavina Patel For Silver at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated paddler Bhavina Patel on winning the Silver medal in Tokyo para Olympics 2020 in a brave duel with the top seed.

Patel on Sunday became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics after she signed off with a historic silver following a 0-3 loss to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women's singles table tennis class 4 final here.

This is a historic and highly motivational moment for the nation as Bhavina carved her name as the first Indian to win a Silver Medal in Para Olympics, the Chief Minister said and lauded her brave fight in the summit clash.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Bhavinaben Patel for winning a historic silver medal, India's first, in the ongoing Paralympic Games and which opened its account at the Games.

