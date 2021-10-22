AP CM YS Jagan Conducts Spandana With DCs and SPs

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a Spandana video conference with District Collectors and SPs and discussed a wide range of issues including MGNREGS works, Digital libraries, E-Cropping, Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku Bhoomi Rakshana scheme, and Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme.

During the meeting held here on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on the usage of the material components in the Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, and Anantapur districts and take measures to complete the construction of village secretariats in Krishna, East Godavari and Kurnool districts. He also directed the district collectors of Krishna, Kurnool and East Godavari districts to focus on completing RBK buildings and added to pay attention to YSR Health Clinics.

The Chief Minister said 4314 digital libraries are being constructed in the first phase and directed the officials to take all necessary steps to build these libraries. He instructed the district collectors of Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and Visakhapatnam districts to pay special attention in this regard.

The Chief Minister said E-cropping is required for crop purchase and it’s the basic function of RBKs to do e-cropping and directed the district collectors and Joint Collectors to focus on it. He said district collectors should focus on Continuous Monitoring of Agriculture Prices and Procurement (CMAPP) and ensure remunerative prices to farmers. He said crop insurance, zero-interest loans, Input subsidy and crop procurement will be done properly only if E Cropping is done. The Chief Minister said Agriculture Advisory Committee meetings should be held on the first Friday of the month at the RBK level, on the second Friday at the Mandal level, and on the third Friday at the district level and added that State-level meetings should be held on the fourth Friday in the presence of Agriculture Secretary and the suggestions and advice of these meetings should be noted.

The Chief Minister said seeds, fertilizers and pesticides of good quality should be distributed through RBKs and asserted that products only related to Empanel companies should be provided. He reminded that the state government gives guarantees to the items given through RBKs and added that they should be thoroughly examined by Seed Corporation. He said the state government is setting up godowns in RBKs to store seeds, fertilizers and pesticides and directed the officials to take buildings for rent for storage purposes. He said to take measures to place banking correspondents in all RBKs and instructed the district collectors to monitor their works. He said CCRC cards were issued to tenant farmers and instructed the collectors to ensure they get crop loans and added that officials should be prepared for Rabi crop season in November.

The Chief Minister said the land survey is being conducted after 100 years and land disputes in villages’ would be solved through the Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku Bhoomi Rakshana scheme. He said the land survey is being conducted in 51 villages as a pilot project and the survey will be completed in another 650 villages by December and the comprehensive land survey will be completed by 2023. He said records will be updated once the survey is completed and new passbooks will be issued to the owners.

The Chief Minister said 47.4 lakh people will be benefited through the Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme and the beneficiaries will get all kinds of rights over their property and added that the scheme will start on December 21.

The Chief Minister said inspections have improved the functioning of Village/Ward secretariats and added that registers should be checked during inspections. He said to check if the issues raised in earlier inspections were resolved and also register the new problems identified. He instructed the officials to prepare a protocol to register issues and solve problems and check they are being followed or not. He said inspections revealed that 80 percent of secretariats employees are performing their duties well and directed the officials to support the remaining 20 percent to improve their performance. He said counseling should be given to volunteers on providing better services and added that they should be upgraded. He said if the volunteers don’t meet standards after counseling also, they should be removed and added to fill the vacant volunteer posts. He directed the officials to focus on resolving requests and petitions in Village/ Ward Secretariats and added that the redressal mechanism should be effective.

The Chief Minister said citizen outreach program should be conducted on October 29, 30 and added that Secretariat employees should meet families along with volunteers and added that these meetings should be held on the second Wednesday at the Mandal level and on the third Wednesday at the district level and added that State-level meeting should be held on the fourth Wednesday in the presence of department secretary.

The Chief Minister said the second phase of Rytu Bharosa and zero-interest crop loans for Kharif 2020 will be released on October 26th and directed the officials to make necessary arrangements and added to complete the verification process for Vidya Kanuka, which will be implemented in November, should be completed.

Deputy Chief Minister (Medical& Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Land Administration Chief Commissioner Neerab Kumar Prasad, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiaha Housing Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Dwivedi, Survey, Settlements Commissioner Siddhartha Jain, Municipal Administration Commissioner MM Nayak and other senior officials were present.