AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to convene a Cabinet Meeting on May 13 with the newly inducted Ministers.

This would be the first meeting with the new Cabinet after it was reshuffled with 25 ministers where 13 new faces were taken and 11 from the first team were reinducted. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to 25 members of the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet at a public function near the state Secretariat in Velagapudi on April 12.

The fresh Council of Ministers has been constituted solely on caste and community lines, with the major share of 10 allocations going to backward classes. The Cabinet has four women members, one up from the previous. The ruling YSR Congress described it as the “Social Cabinet”, with 70 percent representation of the BC, SC, ST, and minority communities.

Several important matters and issues would be discussed in the meeting which will be chaired by the Chief Minister in the AP Secretariat on Friday.

