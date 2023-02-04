AP CM YS Jagan Condoles Singer Smt Vani Jayaram's Demise

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief and shock over the demise of Smt Vani Jayaram, the rare and puritan version of classical music.

The Chief Minister said that the singer has struck a chord of strong classical base on a Pan-India level and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief and shock over the demise of Smt Vani Jayaram, the rare and puritan version of classical music. — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) February 4, 2023

Also Read: Veteran Playback Singer Vani Jayaram Passes Away In Chennai