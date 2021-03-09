AP CM YS Jagan Condoles Misimi Editor's Demise

AMARAVATI: AndhraPradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of Annapareddy Venkateswara Reddy (89), who was adored in literary circles for his valuable translations and the way he brought out Misimi Telugu magazine as Editor.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

He was born on Mahashivratri day to Annapareddy Appireddy and Govindamma. A renowned scholar, he studied Buddhism at Andhra University. Annapureddy worked as a Lecturer in Psychology at Tenali in Andhra Pradesh.