AP CM YS Jagan Condoles Lataji's Demise

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who was a notation to the melody of Indian music.

The motif of classical and film songs that was music to the ears for over seven generations has remained the undisputed and indispensable voice of the nation in metre and melody set to various moods and situations, he said.

She held her uniqueness till the last stanza of her career and her passing away is a great loss to Indian music, the Chief Minister said while joining the chorus of mourners in the hour of sadness spread over the nation and music world.

Here is the tweet made by Lata Mangeshkar.

Deeply anguished to know that Lata Mangeshkar ji is no more with us. Her melodious voice will continue to echo for eternity. May her soul rest in peace. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) February 6, 2022

Vijayasai Reddy also tweeted, "Deeply pained by the passing away of 'Bharat Ratna' Lata Mangeshkar Ji, one of the greatest singers of all time. My deepest condolences to the members of her family. May her soul rest in peace." Here is the tweet.