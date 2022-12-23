AP CM YS Jagan Condoles Kaikala Satyanarayana's Demise

Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana, the versatile artiste, and former Lok Sabha member.

The towering film personality has placed an of pride in Tollywood, playing a variety of roles in various genres from mythology to crime thrillers with explicit expressions, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana, the versatile artiste and former Lok Sabha member.#KaikalaSatyanarayana — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) December 23, 2022

Also Read: Telugu Actor Kaikala Satyanarayana Political Career