AP CM YS Jagan Condoles Jamuna's Demise

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the demise of Jamuna, the film star of yesteryears and former MP.

Jamuna's death brings an end to the golden era artists of Telugu cinema, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

The actress breathed her last in Hyderabad. Jamuna acted in 200 films in Telugu and other languages. She got wide recognition for her character in Missamma which had stolen millions of hearts. She was 86.

