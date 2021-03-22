AP CM YS Jagan Condoles GVMC Corporator Dadi Suryakumari's Demise

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sudden demise of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) corporator Dadi Suryakumari. She was elected to the Sriharipuram Ward No- 61 of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in the recently held Municipal Elections. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Suryakumari died of a sudden heart attack on Sunday night. She resides in Visakhapatnam Industrial Estate. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital for post mortem.

In the municipal elections held on the 10th of this month, Dadi Suryakumari contested on behalf of the YSRCP and won as the corporator for the 61st ward in Visakhapatnam. A pall of gloom descended on the area following her sudden death. Visakhapatnam Police have registered a case over the incident.

The ruling YSRCP on Sunday scored a landslide victory in the urban local body elections by winning almost all the 11 municipal corporations and 70 municipalities in the State and won the majority of the divisions.

It bagged eight major corporations of Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Chittoor, Tirupati, Kadapa, Ongole, Anantapur and Kurnool and was leading in three others. It also won 67 out of 70 municipalities. The landslide win for YSRCP came close on the heels of its massive victory in panchayat elections, where it won 80 percent of seats.

In the GVMC which is one of the biggest among corporations, YSRCP won 58 out of the 98 divisions, while TDP bagged 30, JSP 3 seats and others including independents won seven divisions.

YSRCP corporator from the 11th ward Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari was elected as the new Mayor of Visakhapatnam and Jiyyani Sridhar, corporator from Ward 52 was elected the new Deputy Mayor.

